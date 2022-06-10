Parade of Playhouses Coming To NorthPark

Dallas CASA’s 27th-anniversary Parade of Playhouses is returning to NorthPark Center July 15-31.

The event, in which NorthPark shoppers can view and buy raffle tickets for a chance to win custom-built children’s playhouses, is the signature fundraiser for Dallas CASA. Dallas CASA trains and supervises community volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from unsafe homes.

“For this fun-filled community event, generous architects, builders, organizations, corporations, and individuals design, build, and donate extraordinary children’s playhouses to raise funds so that Dallas CASA can provide more volunteer advocates to help children who have been abused or neglected have safe, permanent homes where they can thrive,” Dallas CASA’s website reads.

The 2022 Parade of Playhouses Grand Marshal is the developer KDC.

For more information about participating in Parade of Playhouses or event sponsorship, contact Becca Leonard at 469-547-9445 or [email protected]