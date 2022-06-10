Perry-Miller Streiff Group Ranks No. 1 in Dallas

The pinnacle of success in Dallas luxury real estate is being named to the No. 1 spot by RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand (as featured in The Wall Street Journal). The Perry-Miller Streiff Group of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate reached that pinnacle last year, and with the release of 2022’s rankings, will stay there following their team-best sales volume of $310 million. They are also ranked the No. 2 medium-sized team in Texas and No. 27 in the entire country.

Ryan Streiff, lead associate of the eight-person team, attributes the accomplishment to their collective experience and a deep understanding of the luxury lifestyle and mindset behind it. “Each of our members is highly knowledgeable, highly connected and highly effective,” Streiff said, “and that has proven to be what differentiates us from other local teams. We’re so grateful for our clients’ trust, which has helped us become the go-to resource in Dallas’ most-established neighborhoods.”

