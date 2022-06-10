UP City Council Approves Contract to Replace Fountain at Goar Park

The University Park City Council June 7 approved a $66,711.38 contract with Greenscape Services to replace the existing floating fountain at Goar Park.

The existing Vertex floating fountain in the park in the 3800 block of University Boulevard is 15 years old, is in disrepair, and is inoperable, city officials say. The $66,711.38 quoted by Greenscape Services includes parts and labor to replace the existing fountain with an Aquamaster floating fountain with proportional wind sensor and lighting, according to the city.

University Park Parks Director said the funding in question was already appropriated as part of the 2021 CIP (capital improvements program) budget. In November 2020, the city’s Capital Projects Review Committee approved funding up to $100,000 to address fountain replacements and repairs in various parks.

“The existing fountain located there is close to 15 years old, and has become in disrepair, and is inoperable. With the amount of debris that is collected in Turtle Creek – we’re proposing (to get) an upgraded, more durable fountain that has a little bit more features – optional lighting features as well as wind sensors,” University Park Parks Director Sean Johnson said.

Work is set to begin immediately now that the contract is approved.

In other news:

The city council approved authorizing a sign to identify the education garden at University Park Elementary School.

Approved reappointing Gary Slagel as the city’s shared representative on the DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Board of Directors to serve a two-year term ending June 30, 2024.