African American Museum’s Texas Black Invitational Rodeo Returns to Fair Park

Grab your cowboy hats, boots, and buckles, and ride on over to the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo as the beloved event returns on Juneteenth weekend at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Fair Park Coliseum.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the Grand Entry Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.



Presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, the rodeo offers a family-fun night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more.

Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade at 6:30 p.m., the fast-paced evening of thrills provides guests with a glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans made in the settling of the western United States. The event also includes on-field kids’ activities, trick lasso performances, concessions, music, and more.

“The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo – which sold out early last year – is the perfect way to celebrate Juneteenth,” said Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr., president and CEO of the African American Museum in Dallas. “And as exciting as the competition is, the event also serves as a wonderful opportunity to tell the often-forgotten stories of Black cowboys and cowgirls who played a vital role in shaping the American West, especially in Texas.”

Members from the Dallas Chapter and the North Dallas Chapter of the National Panhellenic Council will serve as grand marshals.

HOE DOWN BARBEQUE DETAILS

KimaLee Dawn PHOTO: Jesse Hornbuckle

The public is also invited to the annual Hoe Down, featuring barbeque fixings and live entertainment at the African American Museum, Dallas at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. Texas urban country-western singer KimaLee Dawn, who was the first Black Texas Rodeo Queen, will perform that evening along with a DJ. Hoe Down tickets are $15 per person.



The Coliseum is located in Fair Park at 1438 Coliseum Dr., Dallas, Texas 75210.

PHOTO: Jesse Hornbuckle

PHOTO: Jesse Hornbuckle

PHOTO: Jesse Hornbuckle