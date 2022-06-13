Real Talk: Nyda Faith

Coldwell Banker Realty

Nyda Faith is a top producer licensed in Texas and Florida, selling residential and commercial real estate. Faith has worked with everyone from multi-million-dollar developers who’ve acquired multiple properties from her to selling condos. Before beginning her career in real estate more than seven years ago, she worked for Fortune 500 clients/companies, including IBM. Faith’s son works in information technology in Chicago.

Nyda Faith (Photo: Patty Recca of Studio 3 Photography)

What led you to this career?

I got into real estate after my mom died. It was a wake-up call. I was on a plane every week, traveling all over the country as an IT consultant. I had weekends in Dallas and was stressed out all the time. When Mom died, I decided to do what I loved as an investor in real estate personally. I have never looked back.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

If a deal falls apart, there is absolutely something better for your client on the horizon. All happens for a reason, and I’ve seen it first hand.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

Working when I want to and, even better, going on vacation when I want to. Throwing things in my car and heading to the beach place on a whim is the best!

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

Excellent! For 2022, the relocations are continuing (I have two now), and the inventory is at an all-time low. That means the demand is still driving prices up. I do believe, however, by the third Federal Reserve interest rate increment, that could translate to a flattening in demand for locals, but not those relocating from California or New York. For 2023, we will need to continue to provide new construction options if we are to keep any affordability in check and avoid a “real estate bubble.”

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

I love to sing.