Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Fajita Pete’s

6060 Forest Lane, Suite 892

The Tex-Mex eatery with a delivery and takeout focus recently opened a Preston Hollow location at Preston-Forest. The menu includes chicken pico plates, burritos, tacos, and chicken, beef, and shrimp fajitas. They also have locations on Lovers Lane in the Park Cities, on Campbell Road in north Dallas, and in Lakewood, among others.

Panerai

Highland Park Village

The luxury Italian sports watch brand recently opened between Bistro 31 and La Perla.

WOW Donuts and Drips

5601 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 130

A new shop is serving up a modern twist on doughnuts, with classic flavors like glazed and chocolate with sprinkles plus such new flavors as Biscoff Creme, Blueberry Lemon cake, and Fruity Pebbles. There are also plenty of coffee options.

WOW Donuts and Drips. Photo: Rachel Snyder

COMING

Banter

Galleria

The jewelry store and piercing shop will bring its selection of earrings, necklaces, charms, rings, bracelets, and body jewelry to level two next to Build-A-Bear at the end of July.

Bearfruit

Galleria

The woman-owned jewelry brand is bringing its selection of mix-and-match-worthy pieces to its first North Texas location, which will open late this summer on level one next to Morphe.

Flea Style

Galleria

The store specializing in vintage clothes and works by local artists will open its first mall location in August on level one next to Lizzie Lu Luxury Treats. It will also have the popular, customizable hat bar and a boot bar experience.

Garage

Galleria

The Canadian fashion retailer, which offers women’s clothing, swimwear, and accessories, will open its first North Texas store on level two near Starbucks late this summer.

Stance

Galleria

The sock, underwear, and T-shirt brand will open its first Texas location on level two next to Apricot Lane in mid-May.