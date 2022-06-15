North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Has a New Headquarters

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. celebrated the grand reveal of its modernized corporate headquarters and Dallas Banking Center after 12 months of renovations on June 7.

PHOTO: Courtesy NDBT

The DBC is connected to NDBT’s 12-story office tower and has been closed to the public with banking operations taking place in the tower since June 2021, following the start of an extensive renovation project. These improvements include a redesign of the bank lobby, teller lines, office space, executive suites, customer and employee lounges, and technologies, with the relocation of drive-thru banking facilities.

One of the drivers for the new space was that people now use banks differently, so NDBT shrunk the front-of-house space to 40% of the overall space, compared to the traditional 60% for the company. Now, 60% of the facility is backroom support, including compliance, technology, marketing, and communications.

“In community banking, we serve smaller businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and families who still need someone across the desk to help them navigate whatever it is they’re trying to take care of in their financial world,” NDBT CEO and president Larry Miller said. “From a teller transaction count, we still do 45 to 50% of our deposit transactions across the teller window and in our lobby, and we’re finding that the way our customers use the bank in other areas, like loan services, for example, we’re a destination for them.”

Miller described the new DBC as a bright, gallery-like environment that embodies a Texas theme with a welcoming environment for guests to spend some time and enjoy their bank visit. The facility is located at 12900 Preston Road.

PHOTO: Courtesy NDBT

NDBT was founded in 1961 and is an independent community bank with five locations around Dallas and surrounding areas. The company is dedicated to helping people make smarter business decisions through banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. More information about the company can be found at NDBT.com.