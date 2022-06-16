Highland Park Education Foundation Awards $1.5M to HPISD

The Highland Park Education Foundation June 14 presented a check for more than $1.5 million raised through the annual Mad for Plaid campaign to Highland Park ISD for teacher and staff salary support for the 2021-2022 school year.

As we previously reported, the Highland Park Education Foundation (HPEF) Board of Directors approved a $1.7 million grant request from Highland Park ISD that will help provide a 5% pay increase to district staff during the 2022-23 school year.

“The Foundation is energized by this opportunity to strategically do more for our district,” said Michael Denton, HPEF board president. “While we will still have to fundraise the $1.7 million to meet this request, we are confident that our community will rally behind next year’s Mad for Plaid campaign knowing the impact that it will have on teacher pay.”