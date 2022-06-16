Monday, June 20, 2022

Pictured left to right: HPISD Board President Tom Sharpe, HPEF Board Treasurer Marc Taubenfeld, HPEF Board member Claire Baker, HPEF Board Secretary Bill Ogle, HPEF Executive Director Lauren Holloway, HPISD Trustee Stacy Kelly, HPISD Board Secretary Bryce Benson, HPEF Board President Michael Denton, HPISD Trustee Jae Ellis, HPISD Board Vice President Maryjane Bonfield, and HPISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg. PHOTO: Rachel Snyder
Highland Park Education Foundation Awards $1.5M to HPISD

The Highland Park Education Foundation June 14 presented a check for more than $1.5 million raised through the annual Mad for Plaid campaign to Highland Park ISD for teacher and staff salary support for the 2021-2022 school year.

As we previously reported, the Highland Park Education Foundation (HPEF) Board of Directors approved a $1.7 million grant request from Highland Park ISD that will help provide a 5% pay increase to district staff during the 2022-23 school year. 

“The Foundation is energized by this opportunity to strategically do more for our district,” said Michael Denton, HPEF board president. “While we will still have to fundraise the $1.7 million to meet this request, we are confident that our community will rally behind next year’s Mad for Plaid campaign knowing the impact that it will have on teacher pay.”

