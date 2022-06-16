Stanley Marcus Wright went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 22, 2022, after enduring complications due to heart surgery. Stan was a loving, kind, humorous husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Stan was born in Dallas, Texas, on May 23, 1947, to Blanche and Marcus Wright. Stan grew up with his brother, John, in Dallas, graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1965, and later went on to attend Texas Tech with a degree in Advertising. He met Laurie Teeple, and they were married less than a year later on December 11, 1971, and celebrated 50 “glorious” years of marriage this past December.

After a career that started at Xerox and later in real estate and the mortgage business, he retired over ten years ago and traveled the world with Laurie. Their love for travel and sharing stories with friends was one of Stan’s favorite activities. They are the proud parents of Stacy Wright Becker (Mike) and Wendy Marie Wright. One of the joys of Stan’s life was being Papa to his granddaughter Emma Marie Becker. As a father and grandfather, Stan was very active by coaching both daughters’ White Ponies soccer teams, driving both carpools at the same time in the Caprice Classic convertible, volunteering as an Indian Princess guide, and serving cafeteria duty at Hyer Elementary as a parent and later as a grandparent at University Park Elementary. He was active in the Hyer Dad’s club and helped get a yogurt machine for the school cafeteria. He never missed a soccer or volleyball game for his daughters or granddaughter. One of his great joys in life was seeing Emma perform on stage–singing, acting, and dancing.

Stan was an active community servant. He raised money for the YMCA for over 30 years and was awarded the Charles E. Seay Outstanding Leadership Award in 2005 for his distinguished service with the YMCA. He was the Rotary Club liaison for the North Texas Food Bank and helped coordinate activities for the Snider Plaza Tree Lighting and the Park Cities 4th of July Parade. He received three awards from the Rotary Club for Exemplary, Enthusiastic, and Outstanding service. Stan was an active member at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, ushering monthly, and was known for his quick wit and ever-present smile. He volunteered delivering food for Meals on Wheels and was a key contact to assist with last-minute deliveries. He loved to perform in the Junior League Ball, building many life-long friendships.

Stan enjoyed the outdoors and loved teaching his daughters and their friends how to water ski. In addition, he helped his daughters remodel and renovate their numerous houses over the years. He was known as one of the most outgoing, lovable people, always joking around with everyone. Stan loved to entertain, bartend, and organize get-togethers. Stan is loved by his family, friends, and the community within the Park Cities. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center or the North Texas Food Bank in lieu of flowers.