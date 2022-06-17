Faith Friday: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Hosts Pride Potluck, Celebration Service

Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church members, visitors, and staff gathered for a pride potluck and celebration service June 12.

The event in the church’s Founders Hall included a service the church says was meant “to celebrate the truth that “All Belong to God,” singing hymns, and a meal.

The service closed with the words, “Remember who (you) are and know that you are loved.”

“We have hosted Pride events in the past since we’re considered an ‘Open and Affirming Congregation,’” Kathleen Sams, the church’s communication director said. “This year’s pride celebration and worship service was our first worship service that focused on Pride.”

