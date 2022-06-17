Highland Park ISD Place 4 Trustee Sworn In

After a nearly month-long delay caused by a recount request, Highland Park ISD place 4 trustee Jae Ellis took the oath of office at the June 14 meeting.

Tyler Beeson, who challenged incumbent Jae Ellis for the seat, called off the recount process during the vote-counting process May 26. Ellis received 51% of the vote (4,184 votes) to Beeson’s 49% (4,041 votes) in the May 7 school board elections.

(READ: HPISD Place 4 Trustee Recount Called Off During Count, Original Results Stand)

In other news:

The Highland Park ISD board of trustees approved a request to replace Boone Elementary School’s playground with a new one donated by the Boone PTO and add an additional area for swings and shade structures. The cost of the project is estimated at $410,000 and it’s expected to be finished by November.

The Highland Park ISD board of trustees approved a request to make landscape improvements to the entry area at McCulloch Intermediate/Highland Park Middle School entry area, paid for through a donation from the MIS/HPMS PTO. The project is estimated to cost $50,000.