Friday, June 17, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Stephanie Seay and Annika Cail. PHOTOS: Beckley and Tamytha Cameron
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Pop Fizz Clink! A WiNGS Fling Overflows With Empowerment

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , ,

Pop Fizz Clink! A WiNGS Fling, a champagne-inspired brunch presented by Ebby Halliday Foundation, delighted the senses while raising funds to help WiNGS fight poverty, impact generations, and empower women through life-altering changes.

Annika Cail and Stephanie Seay co-chaired the re-imagined spring event on April 29 at Thompson Dallas, with Kim Hext as honorary chair.

Attendees experienced tracks spun by DJ Christy Ray, edible bubbles and brunch bites, cirque performances, the latest Mary Kay lipstick shades, disco-reminiscent stilt walkers, and a new take on fortune-telling.

After receiving the inaugural Ebby Empowering Women Award, Anne Motsenbocker, a retired JPMorgan Chase executive, responded, “Similar to Ebby, I urge you to extend a hand to lift women onto the ladder to success.”

  • Anne Motsenbocker, James Vaughan, 
    and Kate Rose Marquez
  • Pop Fizz Clink!
  • Anne Motsenbocker and Kate Rose Marquez
  • Claudie Lode and Kim Hext

You May Also Like

Heroes for Children Raises $287,600

Imani Chet Lytle 0

Fifth Annual White Party

Imani Chet Lytle 0

GALLERY: Hilton Anatole Dallas Celebrates Its 40th

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *