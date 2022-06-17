Pop Fizz Clink! A WiNGS Fling Overflows With Empowerment

Pop Fizz Clink! A WiNGS Fling, a champagne-inspired brunch presented by Ebby Halliday Foundation, delighted the senses while raising funds to help WiNGS fight poverty, impact generations, and empower women through life-altering changes.

Annika Cail and Stephanie Seay co-chaired the re-imagined spring event on April 29 at Thompson Dallas, with Kim Hext as honorary chair.

Attendees experienced tracks spun by DJ Christy Ray, edible bubbles and brunch bites, cirque performances, the latest Mary Kay lipstick shades, disco-reminiscent stilt walkers, and a new take on fortune-telling.

After receiving the inaugural Ebby Empowering Women Award, Anne Motsenbocker, a retired JPMorgan Chase executive, responded, “Similar to Ebby, I urge you to extend a hand to lift women onto the ladder to success.”

Anne Motsenbocker, James Vaughan,

and Kate Rose Marquez

Pop Fizz Clink!

Anne Motsenbocker and Kate Rose Marquez

Claudie Lode and Kim Hext