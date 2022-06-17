UP Names New Assistant City Manager

Shanna Sims-Bradish will begin as University Park’s assistant city manager July 5, taking over from Lea Dunn, who is retiring.

As an assistant city manager with the City of Richardson since 2012, Shanna supervises seven departments in that city. Sims-Bradish also served in similar positions with the city of Farmers Branch, the town of Addison, and the city of Carrollton, following early career assignments for the town of Lexington, Massachusetts, and the city of Lawrence, Kansas.

“I am excited to have an experienced professional with the credentials and knowledge that Shanna possesses join our organization,” City Manager Robbie Corder said. “Residents and co-workers will find her approachable and dedicated to the service of others and the betterment of University Park.” He continued, “This is a critical position for us, and I am confident that Shanna will elevate the organization’s performance and service.”

“I am honored and excited to join the University Park team,” Sims-Bradish said. “The City has a reputation for providing high quality services to its residents. I’m looking forward to working with the staff and the community on a full range of tasks and projects.”

Sims-Bradish received a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas in 1997, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science degree from the University of Missouri in 1995.

A member and credentialed manager of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), Sims-Bradish completed the ICMA Emerging Leader Graduate program in 2008 and is a member of the Awards Evaluation Committee for ICMA. She is also a graduate of Leadership Metrocrest (1999) and Leadership Richardson Class XXIX. Shanna’s civic involvement includes membership and leadership roles with Chambers of Commerce, P.E.Os and Rotary Club chapters, local PTA groups, and local adult literacy organizations.

Sims-Bradish replaces Dunn, who is retiring June 30. Dunn’s 40-year career in local government began in Garland, and includes leadership positions in Bellaire and Addison.

Her tenure with the city of University Park began in 2016 as Director of Organizational Development. She has served in her current capacity since 2018.

“Lea’s innovative nature and her dedication to public service are inspiring to everyone in the field of city management,” Corder said. “Lea leaves University Park better than she found it, which underscores her commitment to her professional and servant leadership. I am truly grateful Lea chose to work and live in University Park.“