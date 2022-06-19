Shuttle Buses to Temporarily Replace DART Light Rail Between Two Stations

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate shuttle buses instead of light rail vehicles between SMU/Mockingbird Station and Walnut Hill Station beginning on Thursday, June 23 through the end of service on Sunday, June 26. Regularly scheduled light rail service will resume on Monday, June 27.

During this time, DART will conduct concrete repairs on the elevated station at Park Lane Station and replace a section of rail north of SMU/Mockingbird Station.

Shuttle buses will be operated by a third-party charter bus company and will not be DART branded. Passengers should look for charter buses at the red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus. Shuttle buses will provide service to each affected station.

These repair projects will impact Red and Orange Line passengers:

Red Line passengers will transfer to shuttle buses between SMU/Mockingbird Station and Walnut Hill Station.

Orange Line trains will only operate between DFW Airport Station and Pearl/Arts District Station. Northbound Orange Line passengers should board a Red Line or Blue Line train at Pearl/Arts District Station to SMU/Mockingbird Station, and transfer to a shuttle bus to continue to their destination.

DART also provides frequent bus service between SMU/Mockingbird and Lovers Lane stations on Route 17 and between Park Lane and Walnut Hill stations on Route 27. Route and schedule information is available at DART.org or by calling the Customer Information Center at 214-979-1111.