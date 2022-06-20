Double Art Installations At the Shops at Park Lane
Catch two art installations at the Shops at Park Lane that are perfect for Pride Month and summer! Both installations will be up through the end of June.
Celebrate the warm summer months with a brand-new mural inspired by The Beatles’ “Here Come the Sun” song featuring vintage colors and psychedelic ’60s designs. The design includes a selfie stand.
Showing its support of equal rights for all, ‘Locked in Love’ is displayed on a 7-by-18-foot custom chain link fence, adorned with over 150 locks.
The center encourages guests to snag the perfect Pride Month selfie with the installation and mark a lock with their special someone.