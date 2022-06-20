La Fiesta Gowns On Display at UP Library

Miss the La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas gala June 11? Have a passion for fashion and giving back to the Park Cities community? The gowns are on display at the University Park Public Library until June 25.

It’s the seventh year the dresses have been displayed at the library, which has been a beneficiary of La Fiesta fundraising for more than 20 years. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 8383 Preston Center Plaza.

Each dress is custom-designed and tailed for the duchesses and each duchess receives a doll made to look like them with a replica of their dress, a formal portrait in their dress (also on display at the library), and the designer’s drawings of the dresses.

La Fiesta is a week-long celebration in late May or early June, culminating in the gala, a formal dinner, and presentation honoring the duchesses and escorts from the Park Cities, who are presented as part of a pageant representing the history of the Six Flags of Texas and the Park Cities.

La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas began in 1986 to provide for educational, charitable, and civic needs by receiving, investing, and disbursing funds to carry out the preservation and/or development of cultural and historic attributes of the town of Highland Park and the city of University Park, and to promote neighborhood spirit by observing special events designed to celebrate traditions, bring residents together, and honor young people, according to the organization’s website.





PHOTOS: City of UP