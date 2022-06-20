Monday, June 20, 2022

Crime Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Park Cities Crime Reports June 13-18

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FORTUNATE FIND

How lucky was the owner of a Prada backpack with a Cartier pen, iPhone, and other items that were left and taken from the Bank of America building in the 5500 block of Preston Road before 12:18 p.m. June 17? He was able to track it and recover the backpack and its contents in a nearby dumpster.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Reported at 4:59 p.m.: A crook took copper piping from a home in the 4600 block of Versailles Avenue.

14 Tuesday

Reported at 12:13 p.m.: A man working in the 3500 block of Beverly Drive is missing a $2,300 gold wedding ring.

A bicycle burglar took a Schwinn from the porch of a home in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue before 1 p.m.

15 Wednesday

Arrested at 9:05 a.m.: a 29-year-old accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway.

Reported at 11:18 a.m.: a pilferer picked a pricey catalytic converter from a Kia Sorrento parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

16 Thursday

Arrested at 1:35 p.m.: a 20-year-old man for a warrant in the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue.

17 Friday

Arrested at 9:24 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of walking in the roadway in the 5200 block of Fairfield Avenue.

A jerk shattered a window of a Kia Seltos parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Tuesday

A jerk got into a Land Rover in the 6000 block of St. Andrews Drive before 6:30 a.m. and took a pair of reading glasses.

Reported at 3:18 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing $1,325 worth of vehicle parts/accessories from a home in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

A thief took a Samsung laptop from a Range Rover parked at the Plaza at Preston Center before 6:30 p.m.

16 Thursday

A burglar got into a Toyota Camry parked in Snider Plaza and swiped various electronics at 9:05 p.m.

17 Friday

A crook took a bag containing a MacBook Pro from an Audi parked in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive before 5 p.m.

18 Saturday

Arrested at 12:44 a.m.: A 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3500 block of Northwest Parkway.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

