Park Cities Crime Reports June 13-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FORTUNATE FIND

How lucky was the owner of a Prada backpack with a Cartier pen, iPhone, and other items that were left and taken from the Bank of America building in the 5500 block of Preston Road before 12:18 p.m. June 17? He was able to track it and recover the backpack and its contents in a nearby dumpster.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Reported at 4:59 p.m.: A crook took copper piping from a home in the 4600 block of Versailles Avenue.

14 Tuesday

Reported at 12:13 p.m.: A man working in the 3500 block of Beverly Drive is missing a $2,300 gold wedding ring.

A bicycle burglar took a Schwinn from the porch of a home in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue before 1 p.m.

15 Wednesday

Arrested at 9:05 a.m.: a 29-year-old accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway.

Reported at 11:18 a.m.: a pilferer picked a pricey catalytic converter from a Kia Sorrento parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

16 Thursday

Arrested at 1:35 p.m.: a 20-year-old man for a warrant in the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue.

17 Friday

Arrested at 9:24 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of walking in the roadway in the 5200 block of Fairfield Avenue.

A jerk shattered a window of a Kia Seltos parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Tuesday

A jerk got into a Land Rover in the 6000 block of St. Andrews Drive before 6:30 a.m. and took a pair of reading glasses.

Reported at 3:18 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing $1,325 worth of vehicle parts/accessories from a home in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

A thief took a Samsung laptop from a Range Rover parked at the Plaza at Preston Center before 6:30 p.m.

16 Thursday

A burglar got into a Toyota Camry parked in Snider Plaza and swiped various electronics at 9:05 p.m.

17 Friday

A crook took a bag containing a MacBook Pro from an Audi parked in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive before 5 p.m.

18 Saturday

Arrested at 12:44 a.m.: A 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3500 block of Northwest Parkway.