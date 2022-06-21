Friends of Northaven Trail Hosts Screening of ‘The Wild’ This Weekend

Friends of Northaven Trail will be continuing its Movie Night on the Northaven Trail series with a showing of Disney’s “The Wild” on Saturday, June 25.

The movie will start at 8:45 p.m., but guests are welcome to come early to play on the Northaven Church playground leading up to the event. Parking is available at either the south lot off of Preston Road and the trail or the north parking lot off of Northaven Road. Northaven Church is located at 11211 Preston Road in Dallas.

The film is about a group of furry friends who escaped the zoo to survive the jungle of New York City.

For more information about the event or organization, visit Friends of Northaven Trail’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FriendsofNorthavenTrail.