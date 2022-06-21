Klyde Warren Park Celebrating 10th Anniversary

Klyde Warren Park is celebrating 10 years with live music, free games, photo ops, food trucks, and more — the day after National Food Truck Day.

The celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 25. Attendees can choose from food truck options including Dee’s Place Soul Food, Liberation Coffee, Tiff’s Treats, Halal Mother Truckers, Wuden Chopsticks, Serious Salads, Yummy Pizza Truck, Taste of Cuba, Frios Gourmet Pops cart, Cone Creamery, The Butcher’s Son, Abe’s Greek Lover, What’s the Flav? Sno Cones, Ruthie’s Grilled Cheese, OFC – Organic Fried Chicken, The Fruit Bowl, Bruno’s Italian Ice, and a La Parada kiosk.

Additional events coming up at the park include a celebration of National Dog Day Aug. 26, a concert featuring area artists as part of Local Music Month, Oct. 21, and Klyde Warren Park’s 10th birthday party Oct. 22.

For the full schedule of events commemorating the park’s anniversary, visit Klyde Warren Park’s website.



