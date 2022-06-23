Thursday, June 23, 2022

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Bill Hutchinson

A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict developer Bill Hutchinson after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year.

The grand jury decided not to indict Hutchinson Wednesday, per attorney Dan Hagood, who represents Hutchinson and provided a copy of the grand jury’s no-bill. Grand jury deliberations are confidential, so the reasons behind the no-bill aren’t made public. 

Hutchinson still faces charges in California as well as multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. 

“We would like to thank the Highland Park Police Department, the Dallas District Attorney’s office, and the Grand Jury,” Levi McCathern, another attorney representing Hutchinson, said in a statement. “They took the allegations made against Mr. Hutchinson seriously, investigated them thoroughly, and, in the end, established what I have always known — Bill Hutchinson is innocent, and the accusations made against him are false.

Hutchinson was arrested by the Highland Park Department of Public Safety in July of 2021 shortly after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. 

Shortly after his arrest in Highland Park, authorities in Orange County, California filed one count of rape and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery against Hutchinson, now 64. He pleaded not guilty. 

Hutchinson founded commercial real estate company Dunhill Partners and appeared on the A+E series Marrying Millions with his 23-year-old fiance.

