Scots Claim 7-on-7 Tournament Titles

The start of the football season is still two months away, but Highland Park already is building momentum for its transition to Class 6A.

The Scots won two 7-on-7 tournaments at SMU’s indoor facility, going 8-0 with a thrilling championship game victory on the final day of the second event.

Neither tournament was a qualifier for the state 7-on-7 tournament, which is being held this weekend in College Station. The Scots will not take part in that competition.

HP will open fall practice on Aug. 13, with a scrimmage at Plano East on Aug. 19. The regular season starts a week later when the Scots host Flower Mound Marcus.