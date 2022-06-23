St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange Announces 2022 Grant Beneficiaries

Proceeds from St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange, a charity gift shop in Highland Park Village, this year will help fund grants totaling $500,000 to 70 beneficiaries.

Since purchasing the Exchange in 1958, the Women of Saint Michael, a fellowship of Saint Michael and All Angels, has given over $11 million dollars to local nonprofits through the grant program.

Some volunteers, like Dee Ann Anigian, past chair of St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange in 2019-2020, have made a tradition of volunteering.

“I’ve grown so close to the women I’ve met from volunteering at the Exchange. I cherish the friendships I’ve cultivated at the store and it’s crazy to think we would have never crossed paths if not for the Exchange,” Anigian said. “Each woman who volunteers is able to play to their strengths. We have women with strong financial backgrounds who serve on our finance committee and others with design backgrounds who put together our famous giftwrapping options. There is truly a way for everyone to contribute.”

For the full list of 2022 grant recipients, visit this website.