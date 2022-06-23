UWorld Grants $125,000 to North Texas Organizations

UWorld, a provider of online learning tools for high-stakes exams, awarded $125,000 in grants to seven non-profit organizations in North Texas.

The first annual grants administered through UWorld Cares, a company-wide commitment to drive success in education by investing in the communities it serves, support organizations offering programs focused on K-12 education, STEAM, and financial literacy for underserved and underrepresented students.

Each of the grant winners receive funding to supplement and improve their afterschool programming, entrepreneurial, STEAM, financial literacy, and philanthropic objectives.

Winners include Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County, Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region, Communities In Schools of Greater Tarrant County, Dallas Afterschool, Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, and Junior Achievement of Dallas.

“These local organizations exemplify our mission to improve prosperity through education, and we are proud to support their efforts to provide innovative and sustainable educational programs that will create a lasting impact in Dallas and Tarrant Counties,” said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., UWorld’s founder and CEO. “Through UWorld Cares, our work will continue with the grant winners to help them achieve their program goals.”

UWorld Cares funding focuses on partnering with community organizations to expand and improve educational programs, such as creating a stronger pathway to higher education, addressing skills gaps in the workforce, and removing barriers to higher education. This initiative extends the company’s previous philanthropic efforts by focusing on three pillars of charitable giving: community grants, employee giving, and employee volunteerism.

Since 2020, UWorld has granted more than $5.6 million in product scholarships to aspiring accountants, lawyers, and graduate school students; as well as donating more than $5 million in renewed access and subscription extensions for users affected by COVID-19 exam delays and the Ukraine war.

In 2021, the company also equipped over 500,000 future doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants with online access to study for their exams, as well as launched multiple web-based learning platforms for educators to adapt to a virtual learning environment.

To read more about UWorld Cares and view its Impact Report, visit: UWorld.com/UWorldCares.

PHOTO: Britney Carroll