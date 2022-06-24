Dallas City Council Approves Four Seasons Turtle Creek Project Zoning

The Dallas City Council recently greenlit plans for a $750 million Four Seasons high rise in the Turtle Creek neighborhood.

Specifically, the Dallas City Council approved the zoning changes necessary to build the high rise on a 3-acre site bounded by Cedar Springs Road and Dickason Avenue being acquired from a Perot family enterprise. Developer, Boston-based Carpenter & Company, says the plans include a five-star, 240-room hotel and about 120 luxury condominiums.

“We intend to build the finest hotel in America and the finest project in America,” Carpenter & Company CEO Richard Friedman told the Dallas City Council.

“This is potentially an iconic project for the Turtle Creek corridor,” councilman Paul Ridley said. “This will be such a project that will put to productive use a lot which has been vacant for over 10 years.”

The renowned design firm Pelli Clarke and Partners Architects is designing the project, working with Dallas-based firm HKS.

“We look forward to delivering a world-class building to Dallas in the near future,” Fred Clarke of Pelli Clarke and Partners said.

The Dallas Morning News reported approval of the project comes after the recent sale of the Four Seasons Resort and Hotel in Las Colinas.