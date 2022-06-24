Faith Friday: HPUMC Takes Middle Schoolers on Mission Trip to Waco

Highland Park United Methodist Church Youth Ministry took incoming 7th and 8th graders on a Middle School Mission Trip to Waco from June 12-17 for the first time since before the pandemic.

The church partnered with Youth Works, a Waco organization, to plan a trip with the theme “Seek.” Throughout the trip, students learned how they could seek God in their lives, and in return how God seeks them.

Each day, the students helped pack meals in a food pantry, pick up trash in the river, paint houses, and organize/sort in a Salvation Army, while at night they participated in worship.

In a recap video created after the trip, Rev. Chelse Peddecord, pastor to youth and their families, said that she and the rest of the staff were “so proud of the work they did, the relationships they built, and how they have seen God grow in their lives every step of the way. From games to work sites, it was incredible to be there together, serving once again, and really bringing back Middle School Mission Trip.”

PHOTOS: HPUMC Youth