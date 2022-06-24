Fashionable Fête Pays Homage to 1962 Art Ball

Art Ball LX, a glamour-filled black-tie evening benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art on April 9, offered glorious nods to the past during a celebration themed “TABLEAUX: 60 Years of Art Ball (1962–2022).”

About 350 guests upon arrival met models dressed in couture looks from Moschino by Jeremy Scott posing with a ‘60s-vintage Cadillac, courtesy of Sewell Automotive. “Tableauxs” with models styled in Irving Penn-inspired settings set the tone as living art pieces, as patrons mingled between the exhibition “Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia” in the Barrel Vault of the Museum, the Hoffman Wing, and the concourse.

This year, Brian Bolke became the first man to serve as sole Art Ball chairman since Larry Hart filled the role in 1962. That year, guests enjoyed a “potluck” provided by Dallas’ best hostesses and could donate $25 to create “living artworks” displayed in the galleries, with the creators costumed and part of them.