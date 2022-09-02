CC Young Hosts Roaring ‘20s-Themed Celebration of its 100th Anniversary

CC Young Senior Living capped off its “100 Years in 100 Days” centennial celebration on June 9 with a roaring ‘20s-themed extravaganza at The Point at CC Young.

Guests took a step back in time to when the organization was first chartered in 1922, filing in using the secret password (“1922”) in their most dazzling looks. Jennifer Griffin and Mindy Hail served as Centennial co-chair.

Lined up on tables around the room for guests to enjoy were decade-themed treats and drinks, such as “Cat’s Pajamas Lobster Thermidor” and “Speakeasy Deviled Eggs.”

Throughout the evening, the swinging, upbeat “Speakeasy” tunes from the ‘20s provided by Matt Tolentino and the Singapore Slingers filled the party as guests chattered amongst the décor, reminiscent of a scene from a Gatsby party.

To capture memories from the evening, guests could load up on props and visit the photo booth. Before leaving for the night, patrons signed the guest book to commemorate the soirée.