Faith Friday: Author, Lawyer, Filmmaker Valarie Kaur Talks Revolutionary Love

Bestselling ​​author, lawyer, and award-winning filmmaker Valarie Kaur will speak about her experience as an activist, a mother, and a Sikh American and how to practice revolutionary love during a lecture at Temple Emanu-El.

Kaur’s Revolutionary Love Project produces educational tools, training courses, artwork, films, music, and mass mobilizations around the ideas of revolutionary love, which she defines as “the choice to enter into labor for others, even for our opponents, and for ourselves.”

The event, set for 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 8 at the synagogue at 8500 Hillcrest Road, will also include a signing of Kaur’s bestselling book See No Stranger.

Kaur will also lead a workshop at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Paul Quinn College in the Grand Lounge. A copy of See No Stranger is included with this ticket purchase, as well as a box lunch.

Tickets for the lecture are $15, and tickets for the workshop are $250.

Faith Commons is the presenting sponsor, and other partnering sponsors include the DFW Sikh Community, Faith Forward Dallas, Fellowship Southwest, First United Methodist Church, Friendship West Baptist Church, Healthy Futures of Texas, National Council of Jewish Women Greater Dallas, North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church, Northway Christian Church, Pathways to Ministry, Paul Quinn College, People Newspapers, Retreat House Spirituality Center, SMU Baptist House of Studies, SMU Human Rights Program, SMU Maguire Center for Ethics, SMU Perkins School of Theology, Social Justice Task Force of Grace Presbytery, Temple Emanu-El, Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation, Thanksgiving Square Foundation, and Wilshire Baptist Church.

For more information and to get tickets to the lecture and/or workshop, click here.