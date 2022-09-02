HPISD Launches ELA Website

Highland Park ISD set up an English Language Arts (ELA) website to give parents an overview of what students in grades K-8 will learn in each nine-week grading period.

The website also offers steps families can take at home to support their students’ academic growth.

District officials say the ELA Family Curriculum Guide website currently contains information for the first nine-week grading period, and additional grading period information is being developed and will be added to the website as it is completed.

The website is part of the district’s process of implementing the new ELA materials for teaching reading and writing in grades K-8.

Highland Park ISD trustees on June 23 picked replacements for the Units of Study materials published by Heinemann for teaching reading and writing in grades K-8, which had been in place since 2019.

They approved the adoption of the Open Court Reading Foundational Skills Kit materials from McGraw Hill for K-3 phonics, Open Court Reading materials from McGraw Hill for reading and writing in grades K-5, and SpringBoard ELA materials from CollegeBoard for grades 6-8.

