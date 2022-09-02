North Texas Giving Day Kicks Off With Early Giving

North Texas Giving Day festivities have officially kicked off, with early giving running until Sept. 21.

The 14th annual North Texas Giving Day will fall on Sept. 22, hosted by Communities Foundation of Texas and presented by Amazon. The event is the largest community-wide giving event in the country, supporting more than 3,300 participating nonprofits.

For our North Texas Giving Day Guide read our Giving People section in our September issues here.

To participate in early giving, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org to find a list of the participating organizations, organized by location, categories, operating budget, counties served, and other categories for donors to find an organization that aligns with them.