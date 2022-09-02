Old Dominion to Headline; Chris Young to Entertain VIPs

Many of country music’s brightest stars have graced the Cattle Baron’s Ball stage.

Old Dominion, Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, takes the stage at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

This year, the main stage will be outside under a tent at Southfork Ranch.

Old Dominion has notched eight No. 1 singles on country radio, surpassed 1 billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications, and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.

The chart-topping country band’s accolades also include ACM’s “New Group of the Year,” ACCA “Breakthrough Group of the Year,” Association of Independent Music Publishers’ “Songwriter Artist of the Year,” and Music Row “Breakthrough Artist of the Year.” In 2017, front man Matthew Ramsey was the American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers’ “Artist of the Year.” The band has also received nominations for CMT Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Awards, and iHeart Radio Awards.

TOP: Old Dominion (PHOTO: Mason Allen Photography)

Before Old Dominion takes the main stage, multi-Platinum entertainer Chris Young will entertain VIPs beginning at 6:30 p.m. The VIP and live auction stage will be outside on the ranch.

Throughout his career, Young has received six Country Music Association nominations, four Academy of Country Music nominations, and two Grammy nominations, along with wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.