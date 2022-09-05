Monday, September 5, 2022

Firefighters Respond To Home in UP After Sunday Storms

University Park firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the 3200 block of Southwestern Sunday afternoon after a storm blew through the area. 

City officials say firefighters arrived at the home around 3:30 p.m.; crews saw smoke visible from the roof and quickly extinguished the fire with the help of Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Damage was contained to the attic of the home, and no one was injured. 

The cause remains under investigation, and we’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

