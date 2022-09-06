The Dallas Opera Announces 2022-2023 Community Initiatives

The Dallas Opera invites the people of North Texas to join them during the 2022/2023 Season for a series of community-based initiatives designed to welcome new audiences to the art form, both in-person and digitally.

“Whether it is live and in person at the Winspear, at home on a screen, or out in the neighborhood, we hope to make opera more accessible and approachable to the community,” said Ian Derrer, Dallas Opera’s Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. “Crescendo is an exciting new initiative to attract the next generation of operagoers—and we hope livestreaming our annual People’s Choice Concert will achieve the same.”

Registration began Sept. 1 for the newly established Crescendo, an under 45 group aimed to bring together young people (ages 21-45) from all backgrounds to network, socialize, and learn more about opera in an approachable, fun way.

For $60, each member will receive:

· Two complimentary mainstage tickets

· Discount ticket offers

· Four pre-show mixers

· One backstage tour for two

· One special event invitation surrounding the Hart Institute for Women Conductors

To learn more about Crescendo and to register, visit dallasopera.org/crescendo or contact [email protected]

TDO’s new and popular People’s Choice Concert preludes the 65th Anniversary Season at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Featuring the cast of the opening production of Rigoletto, Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts the Dallas Opera Orchestra in a selection of opera hits—from Rigoletto to Carmen to La fille du régiment. Audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite selection and hear it again as the final encore.

‘New this year! Be part of the audience, no matter your location. Spend an afternoon in Dallas and livestream the concert straight to your device.

Tickets are free and registration for the in-person concert and livestream will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 15.

OperaTruck returns for another season, bringing opera into the communities of North Texas on an 18-wheel flatbed, outdoor mobile stage. These free “pop-up” performances from The Dallas Opera’s education team feature a cast of rising stars in a fun, family-friendly 30-minute production of The Billy Goats Gruff.

Catch OperaTruck in Action*:

Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2 p.m.: White Rock Center of Hope

Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2 p.m.: South Dallas Cultural Center

Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m.: Voice of Hope Ministries

Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m.: Klyde Warren Park

Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m.: Fair Park