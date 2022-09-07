Kips Bay Decorator Show House Shortens Show Run

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House will run Sept. 22 through Sept. 25, opposed to the originally planned dates of Sept. 22 to Oct. 23.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will have a limited run of show,” the website reads.

The show house paused construction in August following a city-issued order due to a lack of permitting, but construction continued after a permit was acquired. However, neighbors such as Leland Burk, president of the Inwood Northwest Homeowners Association, said the Dallas City Attorney’s Office determined the event is an improper land use.

“With thousands of visitors expected in the neighborhood at the Kips Bay show house daily for more than four weeks, strong partnership and alignment with both the neighborhood and city would have been crucial,” Burk said.

Those who previously purchased tickets for $40 may visit the show house Sept. 25 during a designated time slot. If this date does not work, ticketholders can contact [email protected] to request a refund or make their ticket purchase a donation. For Sept. 23 and 24, tickets are on sale now for $125 per person. Opening day tickets for Sept. 22 also remain on sale for $300 each.

“The entire Kips Bay team values and appreciates the amount of time, energy, and work that’s been put into the show house and looks forward to giving the community a chance to partake in the beauty and talent from these amazing designers,” the website reads.

The city is requiring guests to park in the Lovers Lane United Methodist Church lot to access the event. Off-duty Dallas police officers will be on site to help guests find their way into the lot and limit event traffic in the neighborhood.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org/dallasplanyourvisit.