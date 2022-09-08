Dallas CASA to Host Champion of Children Next Month

Cory Morrow. PHOTO: Courtesy Cory Morrow Management Team

Dallas CASA will celebrate its annual Champion of Children event Oct. 27 at The Rustic featuring a concert by Texas singer-songwriter Cory Morrow and an outdoor dinner.

The event is Dallas CASA’s largest fundraiser, and the money earned allows volunteers to serve children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.

In 2021, the event that once was a formal, sit-down dinner switched to a casual, boots-optional outdoor concert to allow Dallas CASA’s friends and supporters connect with each other through their shared interest of supporting children in foster care.

The event will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and a VIP meet and greet with Morrow from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Morrow, an Austin-based artist, is known for his work in the “Texas country” scene with songs Lonesome, 21 Days, and Lead Me On.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $150. To purchase a ticket or for sponsorship information, visit the ticketing site.

Last year’s Champion of Children was Oct. 14, 2021. PHOTO: Tim Heitman