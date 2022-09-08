North Texas Giving Day 2022: Friends of the Katy Trail

Editor’s note: In light of North Texas Giving Day, we asked for “elevator pitches” from some of our local nonprofits participating in the big day for our special Giving People section in our September print issues.

For 25 years, the Katy Trail has been a treasured greenspace destination for Dallas citizens and visitors.

With over 1.5 million yearly visits, the community-funded Katy Trail is a tremendous city asset and driver of the local economy.

The funds raised by Friends of the Katy Trail on North Texas Giving Day are a very important part of reaching the approximate $1 million needed each year to maintain and improve the Katy Trail. Generous donors support landscape maintenance, lights, water for people and pets, safety signage and upgrades, and more.