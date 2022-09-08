North Texas Giving Day 2022: KidneyTexas

Editor’s note: In light of North Texas Giving Day, we asked for “elevator pitches” from some of our local nonprofits participating in the big day for our special Giving People section in our September print issues.

The purpose of KidneyTexas, Inc. is to provide funding to improve the methods of treatment, the search for a cure, and prevention of kidney disease and other kindred or contributory diseases; and to develop more adequate provision for the care of persons suffering from such diseases.

Statistics: Debilitating kidney diseases impact approximately 20 million people in the United States today. Groups at high risk include African Americans, Hispanics, senior citizens and people with diabetes. In Texas, there are over 30,000 people on dialysis and 4,000 on a transplant list. The number of patients on dialysis is anticipated to double this decade.

History: Since 1999, the dedicated volunteers of KidneyTexas, Inc. have worked in tandem with our generous underwriters to raise over $3.7 million for local efforts to improve the ability to diagnose and manage kidney disease.

Each fall KidneyTexas, Inc. hosts its Luncheon & Fashion Show to raise money for designated beneficiaries and awareness for a disease that affects millions of people each year. The success of this event depends heavily upon the contributions and dedication of our Dallas business and community leaders. Your support is crucial to the success of our mission.