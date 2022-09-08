North Texas Giving Day 2022: St. Vincent de Paul

Editor’s note: In light of North Texas Giving Day, we asked for “elevator pitches” from some of our local nonprofits participating in the big day for our special Giving People section in our September print issues.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul provides emergency assistance in the forms of rent, utilities, food, and hygiene aid to those in crisis. Through our home visit service model, trained volunteer teams take the time to truly listen to the stories of those requesting help. By developing a relationship with neighbors in need, Society volunteers can offer effective material, emotional and material support.

This person-centric approach extends beyond the moment of crisis. By connecting neighbors to our programs, the Society can further address ongoing root issues — like access to affordable medication and predatory debt conversion — which lead to crisis. Through these systemic change initiatives, SVdP works with families to build a foundation for long-term stability.

Last year, SVdP provided more than $13.7 million in aid, goods, and services to more than 76,000 neighbors in need. But the need is only growing. Ninety-two cents of every dollar donated to the Society goes directly to neighbors in need.

Supporting SVdP on North Texas Giving Day can truly make a difference in someone’s life. For a husband who has just lost his job, a $100 gift can keep his family from being evicted this month. For someone who just got evicted from their apartment, a $500 gift can help her find housing and a new start.

When neighbors help neighbors, we build a stronger community. Please consider supporting us this North Texas Giving Day.

Schedule your gift early: www.northtexasgivingday.org/svdpdallas.