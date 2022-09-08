North Texas Giving Day 2022: Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Editor’s note: In light of North Texas Giving Day, we asked for “elevator pitches” from some of our local nonprofits participating in the big day for our special Giving People section in our September print issues.

A Woman’s Garden is a world-renowned display garden of timeless design recognized for its own unique history. Ablaze with color in every season, A Woman’s Garden sits majestically as a living testament to the passion and vision of Women’s Council founders Margaret McDermott and Virginia Nick, and the boundless energy and devotion of its members whose commitment to creating a garden dedicated to the universal spirit of women across generations is realized in its inspired design — a composite of elegance and rustic strength, of water and landscape, of formal and naturalistic elements and of refuge and renewal.

Created out of deep respect for nature and the feminine ideal, A Woman’s Garden provides aesthetically beautiful, meaningful spaces that offer the spiritual renewal central to its original concept as a tribute to the spirit of women. Since its opening in 1997, A Women’s Garden continues to grow and evolve to the enjoyment and delight of visitors of all ages to the Dallas Arboretum.

Lisa Loy Laughlin, the WCDABG president, said, “It is important to emphasize that even as the Women’s Council has met their goal to fund the endowment trust for Phase II, the need to raise funds and to grow the endowment trust continues and will continue throughout the future to fund the year-round maintenance of the plantings, features, structures and repairs when needed. The Garden’s maintenance, development and the endowment trust are funded solely through the fundraising efforts of the Women’s Council and by the generosity of donors who have honored the Women’s Council with financial gifts in naming features in the Garden. It is crucial that the community understand the importance of its continued support for A Woman’s Garden to ensure its legacy for generations to come.”

Since 1986, the major goal of the Women’s Council has been the design, construction, funding and endowment of A Woman’s Garden, the only public garden in the United States conceived by women, funded by the efforts of women and dedicated to the spirit of women. The support of over 500 members of the Women’s Council makes possible the continued expansion and development of A Woman’s Garden. The Women’s Council is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Visit the website at www.wcdabg.org.