Dirk to Hold Court at Celebrity Tourney

After a three-year absence, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is set to bring his celebrity tennis tournament back to SMU.

This year’s Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic will be on Sept. 25, with a star-studded field including current Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as well as former pro tennis champions Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish. More players will be announced, too.

The event is in its fifth year overall. Tickets are available for $41 (appropriately enough), with proceeds benefiting the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which awards grants annually to organizations focusing on children’s health and education.