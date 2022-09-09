Equest Hosts 41st Annual Gala, Raises More Than $600,000

Blue Ribbon Ball co-chairs Carol and Bill Huckin, Finley and Eric Konrade, and Elsa Norwood, with honorary chairs Leslie and Hawkins Golden, welcomed more than 550 patrons on June 4 to the 41st annual gala benefiting Equest. Funds raised topped $600,000.

Held at Equest at Texas Horse Park, partygoers arrived to a champagne wall and a “blue ribbon-inspired” carpet that ran the length of the horse barn aisle. Once inside, guests enjoyed signature cocktails, wine, and beer, courtesy of Andrews Distributing, while bidding on silent auction items.

During dinner, Equest’s CEO Lili Kellogg shared her gratitude to all in attendance and reminded everyone that the funds raised throughout the evening support such equine-assisted programs as physical and occupational therapy, therapeutic horsemanship, and equine facilitated counseling.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Timmy Newsome presented the 2022 Equest Rider of the Year awardees and discussed his life.

The Mattison Live Band followed as partygoers hit the dance floor until the evening concluded.