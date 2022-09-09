Sweet! Chocophiles, This Weekend is For You

The Dallas Chocolate Festival is this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities to learn about and taste chocolate. The full event line up is here. Buy tickets here.

Dallas Chocolate Festival – VIP Night

Friday, September 9th from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The chocolate goes dark for the VIP event kicking off the general admission festivities. A night of boozy beverages and first look into the magic of the festival, the VIP night is the premium preview into the world of chocolate.

The chocolate menu includes:

Chef Joshua Harmon (Birdie)

Chef Joel Orsini (Profound Microfarms/Allevare)

Chef Victor Villareal (La Onda)

Chef Mike Matis (Fearing’s with The Ritz Carlton Dallas)

Chef Katherine Clapner (Dude Sweet Chocolate)

Dallas Chocolate Festival – Main Event

Saturday, September 10th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A full day of chocolate demos and classes, the DCF Main Event invites attendees to explore all aspects of chocolate from tree to bar to bonbon and beyond. With all ages welcome, there is something sweet for everyone!

Bean to Bar to Tummy PHOTO: Kathy Tran

Dallas Chocolate Festival – Experiences

Sunday, September 11th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If tasting isn’t enough, the DCF Experiences will allow attendees the chance to get their hands dirty with interactive chocolate experiences, including:

Chocolate Bean to Bar Workshop

Ben Rassmussen of Potomac Chocolate will teach a bean-to-bar class where students learn all aspects of small-scale chocolate production.

Tea & Chocolate Pairings

Albert from Fifth Dimension Chocolates will showcase the British chocolatier’s filled chocolates alongside Taiwanese teas from Marulin, exquisitely pairing each together for a curated tasting experience.

Whiskey & Chocolate Pairings

Yeli Marshall, the owner of Yelibelly Chocolates and a certified whiskey professional, will walk through proper tasting techniques with a flight of curated whiskey and chocolate, helping to train your palette to recognize the different flavors present.