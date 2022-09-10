New Dyson Store Focuses on ‘Education and Experience’

The first Dyson Demo Store Owner Center is now open in The Shops at Park Lane.

This is Dyson’s first brick and mortar store in Texas and the first of the hybrid concept’s kind globally, blending service and retail.

The new store model was designed by James Dyson to combine education and hands-on experience with Dyson’s innovative technology. The center also has a team of Dyson experts to provide support, services, and maintenance tips in person.

“Since we first started enabling owners to buy from us directly, we have been focused on understanding how we explain our technology, educating on why it pioneers and responds to a real problem,” Dyson said. “[…] We think people want to get the right information quickly and to hear it from the people who know best — those who actually invented, developed, and manufactured the technology.”

The new location will offer a broad range of services to meet the needs of different types of customers, including hair styling, purified air, cord-free technology, and a service center with customer support, on-site repairs, and machine checkups. Limited-edition color ways, tools, and accessories are also available at the Dallas location.

The Dyson Demo Store Owner Center is located at 8080 Park Lane and is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the store’s webpage.