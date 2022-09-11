Knights Slay Greenhill to Remain Perfect

With the district schedule around the corner, Covenant hopes its season-opening surge will make a lasting impact.

The Knights pummeled SPC opponent Greenhill 62-0 on Friday at Brinkmann Field for their third consecutive lopsided victory — securing perhaps the best start in 11-man program history.

Covenant already has two shutouts and has outscored its three opponents by a combined margin of 140-12. That included a 37-12 upset over Colleyville Covenant on Sept. 2.

The Knights (3-0) will play their third consecutive road game on Sept. 16 at First Baptist, followed by a home game against TCA-Willow Park. Covenant will start TAPPS district play on Oct. 7 against defending state champion Dallas Christian.

Meanwhile, the Hornets (0-2) dropped their home opener and extended their losing streak to 22 games overall, dating to 2019.

Greenhill, which has been outscored by a combined 124-7 so far this season, will host The Woodlands Cooper in its first SPC divisional game next week.