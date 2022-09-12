Simply Hilarious to Raise Funds and Awareness for Simply Grace

Simply Hilarious, a fundraiser benefiting Simply Grace, will be at Gilley’s Dallas South Side Music Hall on Sept. 23.

Simply Grace is a local nonprofit that provides a safe and structured environment for women recovering from substance abuse to aid them in rebuilding their lives and achieving long-term recovery.

The event will feature entertainers and motivational speakers Mark Lundholm (headliner) and Ty Cardaci (opener).

Lundholm comes from a background of appearances on Comedy Central, Showtime, A&E, CBS, and NBC. He also wrote and performed his own one-man show off-Broadway in New York City and created the DVD series “Humor in Treatment” and the Recovery Board Game. He’s performed all across the U.S., in 10 foreign countries, and for a variety of audiences including fortune 500 companies and rehabilitation centers.

Cardaci also comes from performing roots as an award-winning speaker, comedian, and storyteller who shares his experience, strength, and hope with humor to audiences across the country. He covers topics including “The Healing Power of Laughter,” Mindfulness Meditation,” and “Addiction Recovery.”

The event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online for $25.