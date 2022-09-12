Who’s Your 2022 Person of the Year?

Every January, we feature our person (or people) of the year for Preston Hollow and the Park Cities.

This year, we featured philanthropists Lyda Hill and Cindy Brinker Simmons, and for the first time, a Readers’ Choice Person of the Year, Isabelle “Izzy” Martin.

Have a great nominee (or nominees)? Let us know now (we’ll be taking nominations until Sept. 29), and keep your eyes open for our ballot on Oct. 1. Nominate your Person of the Year here.

The Reader’s Choice Person of the Year will be announced in our January issues.