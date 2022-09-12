Monday, September 12, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Pexels
Community Park Cities Persons of the Year Preston Hollow 

Who’s Your 2022 Person of the Year?

Staff Report 0 Comments ,

Every January, we feature our person (or people) of the year for Preston Hollow and the Park Cities.

This year, we featured philanthropists Lyda Hill and Cindy Brinker Simmons, and for the first time, a Readers’ Choice Person of the Year, Isabelle “Izzy” Martin.

Have a great nominee (or nominees)? Let us know now (we’ll be taking nominations until Sept. 29), and keep your eyes open for our ballot on Oct. 1. Nominate your Person of the Year here.

The Reader’s Choice Person of the Year will be announced in our January issues.

You May Also Like

Gallery: Highland Park vs. Longview

Chris McGathey 0

Resilient Lady Scots Dominate Pinkston

Todd Jorgenson 0

Artist Launches New Products Benefiting DCAC

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *