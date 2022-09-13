HP Senior Akdora Honored by USRowing

Zeynep Akdora, an oarsman for Dallas United Crew and a senior at Highland Park High School, has been named to USRowing’s 2022-2023 Scholastic Honor Roll.

She becomes the first DUC athlete to earn the honor, which recognizes rowers for academics, rowing prowess, and responses to selected short-answer questions. There were 100 honorees from a record number of candidates nationwide.

Having started rowing as a freshman, Akdora rose to DUC’s first varsity eight last year. She is now a captain for the squad, which will compete this fall at regattas in Oklahoma City and Boston, among other locations.

“Zeynep has been a stalwart of our team and will lead DUC’s women this season with the maturity of a seasoned veteran in high profile races,” said DUC coach Amanda Perry. “I am thrilled to celebrate Zeynep’s successes on and off the water.”