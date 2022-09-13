Wednesday, September 14, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Park Cities Sports 

HP Senior Akdora Honored by USRowing

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Zeynep Akdora, an oarsman for Dallas United Crew and a senior at Highland Park High School, has been named to USRowing’s 2022-2023 Scholastic Honor Roll.

She becomes the first DUC athlete to earn the honor, which recognizes rowers for academics, rowing prowess, and responses to selected short-answer questions. There were 100 honorees from a record number of candidates nationwide.

Having started rowing as a freshman, Akdora rose to DUC’s first varsity eight last year. She is now a captain for the squad, which will compete this fall at regattas in Oklahoma City and Boston, among other locations.

“Zeynep has been a stalwart of our team and will lead DUC’s women this season with the maturity of a seasoned veteran in high profile races,” said DUC coach Amanda Perry. “I am thrilled to celebrate Zeynep’s successes on and off the water.”

You May Also Like

Big Plays Lift Scots Over Wranglers

Todd Jorgenson 0

Scots Stay Perfect With Convincing Wins

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Gymnasts Shine at Compulsory Meet

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *