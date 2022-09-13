‘Music On Mockingbird’ Concert Series Debuting This Fall

Mockingbird Station is partnering with Bridge the Gap Chamber Players and the University Crossing Public Improvement District to bring music back to the station for its “Music on Mockingbird” concert series.

Bridge the Gap is bringing free musical performances to the open-air amphitheater outside the Angelika Film Center starting at 11 a.m., starting in September through December 2022 on the second level of Mockingbird Station. Concert dates include Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, and Dec. 10.

The group consists of classically trained string quartets, pianists, guitarists, percussionists, and singers from SMU.

Bridge the Gap Chamber Players is a semi-classical chamber music organization based in Dallas, Texas comprised of young professional artists and arts administrators with a passion for sharing their love of music through free public classical concerts. Since its inception in 2011, the organization has made its mission to make music of all kinds more accessible to the community through performances of a variety of genres in non-traditional locations and education programs in the Dallas area.

