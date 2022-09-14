Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Landmark Bar and Kitchen

5609 SMU Blvd.

The latest offering from One Entertainment Group recently opened on the ground floor of the Shelby residences building. The concept boasts a huge TV measuring about 130 square feet and a patio with arcade and backyard games. One Entertainment’s portfolio also includes Theory nightclub, Playground bar, Texas Republic, and Hot Chicks Nashville hot chicken.

Lonestar Feline

4411 Lemmon Ave.

The cat-only veterinary hospital offers preventive exams, comprehensive exams, dentistry, grooming, internal medicine and surgery services, and more for feline friends.

Maria Tash

NorthPark Center

The fine jewelry and piercing destination recently opened a Texas-exclusive location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Shipley Do-Nuts

17848 Preston Road

The longtime Houston-based doughnut chain recently opened a new location in North Dallas.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub. Photo: Endicott PR

Shipley Do-Nuts. Photo: Sam Khader

Landmark Bar and Kitchen. Photo: Courtesy Landmark Bar and Kitchen

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Preston Hollow Village

The restaurant concept, known for its seasonal menus with local ingredients and extensive craft cocktails and beer menu, recently opened its fourth North Texas location on the northwest corner of North Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane.

Zalat Pizza

Snider Plaza

The popular pizza chain recently opened its first Park Cities location. Some popular menu items include its simple cheese pizza and the Pepperoni Masterclass, a double serving of 100% beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, and chopped garlic.

COMING

The Londoner

Mockingbird Station

The British-style pub, which also has locations in Addison and Colleyville, will open in the former home of Trinity Hall Irish Pub in September, about a year after the longtime spot closed after 20 years.

Mister O1

3838 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite P175

The Miami-based artisanal pizza concept will open its first Texas location this fall. The menu includes a selection of artisanal pizzas featuring a delicate thin crust. Select calzones, salads, antipasti, and dessert pizzas will also be available.

Nike

NorthPark Center

The athletic footwear and apparel brand is taking over the two-level space at NorthPark Center recently vacated by H&M.