Dallas ISD Students Attend Private ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Showing

Dallas ISD theater students and teachers spent their morning Sept. 13 at the Music Hall at Fair Park watching Broadway Dallas’ production of Ain’t too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Twenty five high schools were represented by about 3,400 audience members as part of a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) curriculum partnership between Broadway Dallas and the district.

(READ: Broadway Dallas Announces Partnership with Dallas ISD)















PHOTOS: Maria Lawson and Celeste Cass, Tamytha Cameron Photography