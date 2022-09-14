Wednesday, September 14, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Courtesy Celeste Cass, Tamytha Cameron Photography
Preston Hollow Schools 

Dallas ISD Students Attend Private ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Showing

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Dallas ISD theater students and teachers spent their morning Sept. 13 at the Music Hall at Fair Park watching Broadway Dallas’ production of Ain’t too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Twenty five high schools were represented by about 3,400 audience members as part of a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) curriculum partnership between Broadway Dallas and the district.

(READ: Broadway Dallas Announces Partnership with Dallas ISD)

PHOTOS: Maria Lawson and Celeste Cass, Tamytha Cameron Photography

You May Also Like

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Shortens Show Run

Maria Lawson 0

Enjoy The Heat and Climb Aboard the Tex-Mex Train

Kersten Rettig 0

Hockaday Names Interim Head of School

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *