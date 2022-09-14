Dallas ISD Students Attend Private ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Showing
Dallas ISD theater students and teachers spent their morning Sept. 13 at the Music Hall at Fair Park watching Broadway Dallas’ production of Ain’t too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.
Twenty five high schools were represented by about 3,400 audience members as part of a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) curriculum partnership between Broadway Dallas and the district.
